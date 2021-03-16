Yaphet Kotto of 'Live and Let Die,' 'Alien,' dies at 81

“He’s one of those actors who deserved more than the parts he got,” wrote director Ava Duvernay on Twitter. “But he took those parts and made them wonderful all the same.”

Kotto was nominated for an Emmy for his performance as Ugandan dictator Idi Amin in the 1997 television movie “Raid on Entebbe.” In Paul Schrader's 1978 “Blue Collar,” about Detroit auto workers, he starred alongside Richard Pryor and Harvey Keitel as the ex-convict Smokey James.

Kotto also co-starred in the 1987 Arnold Schwarzenegger action film “The Running Man” and played Al Giardello from 1993 to 1999 on the NBC series “Homicide: Life on the Street.”

Kotto sometimes struggled with being typecast as a detective, and he lamented how many of his characters died in the end.

"I'm always called powerful, bulky or imposing," Kotto told the Baltimore Sun in 1993. "Or they say I fill up a room. I'm a 200-pound, 6-foot-3-inch Black guy. And I think I have this image of a monster. It's very difficult."

“I want to try to play a much more sensitive man. A family man,” he added. “There is an aspect of Black people’s lives that is not running or jumping.”

Kotto is survived by his wife and six children.