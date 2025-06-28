Yanks' Ian Hamilton, frustrated with himself, stares down A's rookie Jacob Wilson

“I was having a bad inning,” Hamilton said. “A little emotional and got the ball, and then kind of looked in at him and then told him to run. ... He just wasn't running out of the box. I was upset with the inning and then that was that. Then he asked me what I said and I just walked off."

Wilson is hitting .340, second in the major leagues to New York's Aaron Judge, who is at .354.

“It’s baseball and sometimes things get hot. It’s part of the game and no hard feelings,” Wilson said. “As players, you get frustrated and no hard feelings, like I said. No big deal.”

