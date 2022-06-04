Yanks' Cole perfect thru 6 IP a night after Taillon's bid

In fact, the best contact for the Tigers might've come when Jeimer Candelario bowled into Cole after a groundout to end the second inning. Cole covered the bag on Candelario's roller to first, and Candelario clipped Cole's right shoulder as he ran past. Cole's hat was knocked off, and he appeared annoyed as he picked it up from the dirt.

Taillon lost a perfect game in the eighth inning Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels. Jared Walsh spoiled Taillon’s effort with a leadoff double that deflected off the glove of sliding shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa.

Aaron Judge, Jose Trevino, Anthony Rizzo and Matt Carpenter each homered for New York on Friday against rookie starter Elvin Rodriguez, charged with 10 runs in his third big league start. The Yankees lead 12-0 after 5 1/2 innings.

Cole is the eighth consecutive Yankees starter to cover at least six innings, the best stretch for the franchise since a nine-game streak in 2016.

There have been two no-hitters in the majors this season. The Angels' Reid Detmers did it against the Tampa Bay Rays on May 10, and five New York Mets pitchers combined for one April 29 against the Philadelphia Phillies.

