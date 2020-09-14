Yanks beat Orioles 2-1 in 10, widen lead for playoff spot

Jonathan Holder (2-0) combined with Montgomery, Chad Green, Zack Britton and Aroldis Chapman on a four-hitter.

Baltimore had a runner on third with one out in the 10th before Mullins lined to second baseman Tyler Wade with the infield in, and Hanser Alberto flied out.

Montgomery struck out a career-high nine, allowing three hits and an unearned run in 5 2/3 innings. Mongtomery got five swings and misses in the first inning, two more than during in his outing Monday against Toronto, when eight of 18 batters reached base against him.

Baltimore tied the score in the sixth after Alberto singled leading off and took second when Gardner bobbled the ball for an error. Alberto tagged up on a flyout and scored when, with the infield in, Ryan Mountcastle hit a pop to short right-center that glanced off the glove of second baseman Thairo Estrada for a single. Estrada backtracked for the ball rather than sprinting after it.

Orioles starter Dean Kremer allowed one run and four hits in five innings after beating the Yankees in his big league debut last weekend by giving up one run and one hit over six innings. A 24-year-old right-hander born in Stockton, California, Kremer has dual citizenship and pitched for Israel in the 2017 World Baseball Classic. He became the first Israeli to play in the major leagues.

With bushy hair protruding from the sides and back of his cap, Kremer kept the Yankees off balance with a mix of 29 fastballs at up to 95.8 mph, 27 curves, 24 sinkers and 19 cutters.

New York went ahead in the first when LeMahieu led off with his 200th double, a drive off the wall in left-center, and scored on Clint Frazier’s sacrifice fly.

MOVES

Orioles: INF Dilson Herrera cleared waivers and was assigned outright to the alternate training site. OF Mason Williams was designated for assignment after Friday’s doubleheader.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: 3B Gio Urshela (right elbow bone spur) took batting practice, fielded grounders and is likely to be activated Tuesday, according to manager Aaron Boone. ... OFs Aaron Judge (strained right calf) and Giancarlo Stanton (strained left hamstring) were to head to Scranton this weekend and could be activated next weekend.

UP NEXT

LHP J.A. Happ (1-2, 4.31 ERA) starts Sunday’s series finale for the Yankees against LHP John Means (1-3, 6.58 ERA). Happ lost Tuesday against Toronto despite allowing two runs in 6 1/3 innings and striking out a season-high 10.

___

New York Yankees starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery throws in the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo

Baltimore Orioles' Hanser Alberto (57) celebrates with staff wearing protective masks after scoring on an RBI single hit by Ryan Mountcastle off New York Yankees starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo

New York Yankees second baseman Thairo Estrada misses a ball that dropped for an RBI single by Baltimore Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo

New York Yankees second baseman Thairo Estrada, right, throws towards home plate after a ball dropped for an RBI single by Baltimore Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in New York. At left is Mike Tauchman. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo