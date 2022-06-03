Yankees' Taillon perfect through 6 innings vs Angels

Selected second overall by Pittsburgh between Bryce Harper and Manny Machado in the 2010 draft, Taillon has been hampered by injuries throughout his career. He's had Tommy John surgery twice, missed time with a sports hernia and had an operation for testicular cancer in 2017 that sidelined him for five weeks.

Despite all of that, the right-hander entered Thursday 42-31 with a 3.72 ERA in 120 big league starts.

Taillon's opponent on the mound, Reid Detmers, has thrown one of two no-hitters in the majors this season. Detmers no-hit Tampa Bay on May 10. The other was a combined effort by five New York Mets pitchers April 29 against Philadelphia.

