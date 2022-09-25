journal-news logo
X

Yankees star Judge needs 1 homer to tie Maris' AL mark of 61

Nation & World
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is set to try again Sunday night to make home run history

A look at Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees as he approaches major home run milestones:

Season HR Total: 60

Saturday's Game: Went 0 for 3 with two strikeouts and a walk in a 7-5 win over Boston at Yankee Stadium. He has gone four games without a home run and remains just shy of the AL record of 61 set by Roger Maris of the Yankees in 1961.

Sunday Night's Matchup: The Yankees host the Red Sox at 7:08 p.m. ET on ESPN. Rookie right-hander Brayan Bello is set to start for Boston. Rain is in the forecast.

Current HR Pace: Judge is on pace to hit 64.4 home runs this season.

Next HR: Judge’s next home run would tie him with Maris. The Yankees have 11 games remaining the regular season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
Italians vote in election that could take far-right to power
2
Martinez runs for 4 TDs, K-State stuns No. 6 Sooners 41-34
3
Florida monitors a growing Tropical Storm Ian in Caribbean
4
Florida emergency declared as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens
5
Achane leads No. 23 Texas A&M past No. 10 Arkansas, 23-21
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top