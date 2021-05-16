Yankees staffer tests positive for COVID; Hicks goes on IL

Last week, the Yankees revealed that Torres tested positive for the coronavirus despite being fully vaccinated and previously having COVID-19. He is quarantining in Tampa, Florida.

In addition to Torres, the Yankees have three coaches and four traveling staffers that are breakthrough positives, meaning they tested positive despite being fully vaccinated.

In addition, outfielder Aaron Hicks was placed on the 10-day injured list on Sunday, retroactive to Thursday, after tearing a tendon sheath in his left wrist. The club tried to treat the injury with medication.

It’s uncertain if Hicks will need surgery.

“When he tried to swing from both sides of the plate, it wasn’t what he was looking for or what we were looking for,” Boone said.

In a corresponding move, the Yankees promoted outfielder Ryan LaMarre from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and he started in center field.



