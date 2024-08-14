Yankees slugger Juan Soto hits 3 homers in a game for the 1st time

Juan Soto has hit three home runs in a game for the first time in his career, connecting in three consecutive at-bats for the New York Yankees against the Chicago White Sox

1 hour ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Juan Soto hit three home runs in a game for the first time in his career Tuesday night, connecting in three consecutive at-bats for the New York Yankees against the Chicago White Sox.

The slugger started his outburst with a two-run shot to left field off starter Jonathan Cannon in the third inning. Soto tagged Cannon for a solo drive in the fifth, going the other way again.

The four-time All-Star added his 33rd homer of the season in the seventh off left-handed reliever Fraser Ellard, pulling a drive to right that made it 4-0.

With a chance to match the major league record of four home runs in a game, Soto walked in the ninth after swinging and missing at a 3-0 pitch that was a little out of the strike zone.

Soto became the second Yankees hitter with a three-homer game this season, following rookie Ben Rice on July 6 against Boston.

