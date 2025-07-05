Yankees pitcher Clarke Schmidt is expected to have season-ending Tommy John surgery

Yankees pitcher Clarke Schmidt likely needs a second Tommy John surgery that would sideline him for the remainder of this season and much of next year, a huge blow to New York’s injury-riddled rotation
New York Yankees pitcher Clarke Schmidt (36) walks off the field during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Athletics, Saturday, June 28, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

New York Yankees pitcher Clarke Schmidt (36) walks off the field during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Athletics, Saturday, June 28, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis)
Nation & World
By MIKE FITZPATRICK – Associated Press
25 minutes ago
X

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees pitcher Clarke Schmidt likely needs a second Tommy John surgery that would sideline him for the remainder of this season and much of next year, a huge blow to New York's injury-riddled rotation.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone made the announcement Saturday before his team's Subway Series game against the New York Mets at Citi Field.

Schmidt had an MRI on Friday and was placed on the 15-day injured list because of right forearm soreness, one day after his start in Toronto was cut short following three innings.

The 29-year-old right-hander, who had Tommy John surgery in May 2017, is 4-4 with a 3.32 ERA in 14 starts this season for a scuffling Yankees club that had lost five consecutive games.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

New York Yankees pitcher Clarke Schmidt (36) throws during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Athletics, Saturday, June 28, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

New York Yankees pitcher Clarke Schmidt throws against the Toronto Blue Jays during first-inning baseball game action in Toronto, Thursday, July 3, 2025. (Thomas Skrlj/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

New York Yankees pitcher Clarke Schmidt (36) walks off the field during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Athletics, Saturday, June 28, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

New York Yankees pitcher Clarke Schmidt reacts as he heads to the dugout in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Saturday, June 21, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
US completes deportation of 8 men to South Sudan after weeks of legal...
2
July Fourth holiday marked by shootings in several cities and a...
3
How weather conditions set the stage for deadly Texas flash floods
4
Trump branded, browbeat and prevailed. But his big bill may come at a...
5
OPEC+ to boost oil production by 548,000 barrels per day in August