journal-news logo
X

Yankees LF Hicks hurts knee in collision, exits ALDS finale

Nation & World
Updated 14 hours ago
New York Yankees left fielder Aaron Hicks exited Game 5 of the AL Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians after injuring his left knee in a collision with rookie shortstop Oswaldo Cabrera

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees left fielder Aaron Hicks exited Game 5 of the AL Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians after injuring his left knee Tuesday in a collision with rookie shortstop Oswaldo Cabrera.

Hicks was headed to the hospital for an MRI, the Yankees said.

Both players were chasing Steven Kwan's shallow pop fly near the left-field line when they banged into each other. The ball appeared to glance off the glove of each fielder before falling for a single that put runners at first and second with one out in the third inning.

Obviously shaken up, Hicks stayed down for a few moments and was checked by an athletic trainer and New York manager Aaron Boone.

Hicks walked around slowly a bit before limping off the field.

“Having a hard time moving around out there,” Boone said in a television interview during the game.

Hicks was replaced in left by Marwin Gonzalez, who assumed Hicks' No. 9 spot in the batting order.

Cabrera appeared to be fine and remained in the game.

Kwan's single led to a bases-loaded sacrifice fly by José Ramírez that shaved New York's lead to 4-1 in the decisive game of the playoff series.

The winner travels to Houston for the best-of-seven AL Championship Series beginning Wednesday night.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Frank Franklin II

Credit: Frank Franklin II

Credit: John Minchillo

Credit: John Minchillo

Credit: Frank Franklin II

Credit: Frank Franklin II

In Other News
1
Biden to release 15M barrels from oil reserve, more possible
2
Embattled UK leader Liz Truss says she's 'not a quitter'
3
UK inflation accelerates to 40-year high as food prices rise
4
Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War
5
Uganda to deploy Ebola vaccine in 2 weeks, says WHO official
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top