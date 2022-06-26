Yankees hitless thru 5 innings vs Astros day after no-hitter

Urquidy allowed his first baserunner when Anthony Rizzo walked with two outs in the fourth. Giancarlo Stanton followed with a sharp lineout to right field.

Josh Donaldson walked leading off the fifth, but Gleyber Torres flied out and Aaron Hicks hit into an inning-ending double play.

Houston is trying to win a four-game series against the major league-leading Yankees. New York hitters were overwhelmed during the first three games of the series, save for a four-run, ninth-inning rally in Thursday’s 7-6 win. Take away that inning, and New York entered Sunday 7 for 87 (.080) against Astros pitching.

New York has lost consecutive games for the first time since May 28-29. The Yankees entered Sunday with 361 runs, second in the majors behind the Mets. Their 52-20 record matches the fifth-best 72-game start in the majors since 1930.

Astros manager Dusty Baker credited Houston's pitching dominance to consistent strike-throwing as the key. Of course, that’s Urquidy’s specialty. He entered Sunday with 1.74 walks per nine innings.

No team has been no-hit in consecutive games, although the 1917 Chicago White Sox were no-hit on consecutive days by the St. Louis Browns. The second gem came in the second game of a doubleheader.

Spurred by a leadoff homer from Jose Altuve off Nestor Cortes, the Astros lead 3-0.

