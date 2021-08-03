Yankees ace Gerrit Cole tests positive for COVID-19

New York manager Aaron Boone made the announcement after Monday night's 7-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles. Boone said he was informed of Cole's positive test in the second inning.

In his second season with the Yankees, the 30-year-old right-hander is 10-6 with a 3.11 ERA in 21 starts. The four-time All-Star is coming off a 14-0 loss at Tampa Bay on July 29 in which he allowed eight runs in 5 1/3 innings.