Yankees ace Gerrit Cole tests positive for COVID-19

New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole delivers to the Tampa Bay Rays during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 29, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole delivers to the Tampa Bay Rays during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 29, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Nation & World | 12 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees ace Gerrit Cole has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not make his scheduled start Tuesday.

New York manager Aaron Boone made the announcement after Monday night's 7-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles. Boone said he was informed of Cole's positive test in the second inning.

In his second season with the Yankees, the 30-year-old right-hander is 10-6 with a 3.11 ERA in 21 starts. The four-time All-Star is coming off a 14-0 loss at Tampa Bay on July 29 in which he allowed eight runs in 5 1/3 innings.

Boone said Nestor Cortes Jr. likely will start in place of Cole. Cortes has no record and a 1.93 ERA in three starts and eight relief appearances for the Yankees this season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole, left, reacts after being taken out of the game against the Tampa Bay Rays by manager Aaron Boone, center, during the sixth inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 29, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole, left, reacts after being taken out of the game against the Tampa Bay Rays by manager Aaron Boone, center, during the sixth inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 29, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

