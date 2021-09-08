journal-news logo
Yankees ace Cole exits with tightness in his left hamstring

New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole, center, leaves during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole, center, leaves during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Nation & World
By LARRY FLEISHER, Associated Press
31 minutes ago
New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole has exited his start against the Toronto Blue Jays with two outs in the fourth inning because of left hamstring tightness

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole exited Tuesday night's game against the Toronto Blue Jays with two outs in the fourth inning because of tightness in his left hamstring.

Cole was pulled after allowing a sacrifice fly to Reese McGuire that gave Toronto a 3-1 lead.

After the throw from center fielder Aaron Judge deflected off his glove, Cole motioned to the dugout and was checked by trainer Tim Lentych. Cole was then replaced by Albert Abreu.

Cole allowed three runs, two of them earned, and five hits in 3 2/3 innings. He threw 70 pitches as the Blue Jays put together several lengthy at-bats against him.

Cole struck out two, tying Philadelphia's Zack Wheeler for the major league lead with 217.

The star right-hander entered Tuesday with a 14-6 record and a 2.73 ERA. He was 4-0 with a 0.73 ERA in four starts since missing time following a positive test for COVID-19 and struck out 15 in seven innings on Wednesday against the Angels.

__

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole delivers the ball to a Toronto Blue Jays batter during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole delivers the ball to a Toronto Blue Jays batter during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole, right, waits as Toronto Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk run the bases on a home run during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole, right, waits as Toronto Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk run the bases on a home run during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole delivers the ball to a Toronto Blue Jays batter during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole delivers the ball to a Toronto Blue Jays batter during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

