Yale strikes Sackler name from campus amid opioid outrage

The Sacklers donated tens of millions of dollars to prestigious universities even as state governments began efforts to hold members of the family accountable for Purdue's actions. In recent years, donor recipients including New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art and some colleges have dropped the Sackler name.

Dr. Andrew Kolodny, a critic of Purdue and the Sacklers who has testified against the company in court, said he is not aware of any universities that have returned Sackler donations or tried to use the money to address the opioid crisis.

“Universities and others that have taken money from the Sacklers should be thinking about this as blood money. It's tainted. It’s not enough to simply take the name down and keep the money in your pocket,” said Kolodny, who leads a program on opioid policy at Brandeis University.

Peart did not respond to a question about Yale's intentions with the money donated by the Sacklers.

The pharmacology professor who held the David Sackler Professorship will be assigned to another chair, Peart said. Gifts from Raymond and Beverly Sackler funded a Sackler Institute for physics, engineering and biology that has since been restructured. And the Richard and Jonathan Sackler Professorship in Internal Medicine, established in 2009, has not been assigned since a professor left the university in 2015, the Daily News reported.

Purdue Pharma this month reached a nationwide settlement of lawsuits over its painkillers' role in the crisis, with Sackler family members agreeing to pay out as much as $6 billion themselves.