Xi, Modi expected for 'virtual' Davos in era of pandemic

Forum founder Klaus Schwab said the aim of the virtual Davos Agenda week meeting starting Jan. 25 is to restore trust and engage all stakeholders in business, government, civil society and beyond to help build a “more peaceful and prosperous post-corona era.”

The event runs throughout the week with daily themes on subjects like economic systems, responsible growth, cooperation and the harnessing of technologies in the 4th Industrial Revolution - a common theme at Davos events.