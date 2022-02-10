Xecutor video game piracy group member gets 3-year sentence

The group tried to cloak its activities by marketing its products as part of the “homebrew” community of console owners who wanted to develop their own games.

But the true purpose was to allow customers to play pirated games, of which Bowser helped create and support a vast library, prosecutors said.

Bowser administered websites that marketed the group’s products, announced new information about them and answered customer questions.

Two others were charged with Bowser: Max Louarn, 49, of Avignon, France; and Yuanning Chen, 36, of Shenzhen, China. Neither has been apprehended.

Bowser's attorneys disputed that he was a high-level player in the conspiracy, saying instead that Louarn had taken advantage of him.

They noted that he used his real identity in connection with the group's website. And, they said, he was paid only a stipend of $500 to $1000 per month, plus some website advertising revenue, for a total of $320,000 over the seven years of his involvement.

The 40-month sentence imposed by U.S. District Judge Robert Lasnik was roughly halfway between the 19 months requested by the defense lawyers and the 60 months sought by prosecutors.