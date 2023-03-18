X

Wyoming governor signs measure prohibiting abortion pills

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon has signed a bill prohibiting medication abortions in the state and also allowed a separate measure restricting abortion to become law without his signature

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon signed a bill Friday night prohibiting abortion pills in the state and also allowed a separate measure restricting abortion to become law without his signature.

In a statement, Gordon expressed concern that the latter law, dubbed the Life is a Human Right Act would result in a lawsuit that will “delay any resolution to the constitutionality of the abortion ban in Wyoming.”

He noted that earlier in the day, plaintiffs in an ongoing lawsuit filed a challenge to the new law in the event he did not issue a veto.

“I believe this question needs to be decided as soon as possible so that the issue of abortion in Wyoming can be finally resolved, and that is best done with a vote of the people,” Gordon, a Republican, said in a statement.

The Wyoming governor's decision on abortion pills comes after they took center stage this week in Texas, where a federal judge raised questions about a Christian group's effort to overturn the decades-old U.S. approval of a leading abortion drug, mifepristone.

In a statement, Wyoming ACLU advocacy director Antonio Serrano criticized the governor's decision to sign the law.

“A person’s health, not politics, should guide important medical decisions — including the decision to have an abortion,” Serrano said.

