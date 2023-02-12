Wu Yibing tops Isner, is 1st from China with ATP Tour title

Wu fell on his back in disbelief, staying down long enough for Isner to come across the net to congratulate him.

It was the first tiebreaker in a decisive set in Wu’s career, who climbed into the top 60 of the rankings for the first time. Battling injuries that kept him out for most of 2019-20, Wu was No. 1,121 a year ago.

Since his return, Wu has a 50-10 match record and had won three ATP Challenger titles before his Dallas breakthrough. He was the first Chinese man to reach the third round of the U.S. Open when he did it as a qualifier last year.

Isner was trying for his 17th career title in his 31st final. He made the semifinals in the inaugural Dallas Open last year before losing to eventual champion Reilly Opelka in the semifinals.

