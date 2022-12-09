WTO rules against Trump's steel and aluminum tariffs

And the Biden administration already reached agreements with the EU, Japan and the United Kingdom to essentially drop the tariffs and replace them with import quotas under which the Trump taxes do not apply. In return, the trading partners dropped their own retaliatory tariffs agianst the United States.

Still, the Biden administration criticized Friday’s WTO decision.

“The United States strongly rejects the flawed interpretation and conclusions,’’ said Adam Hodge, spokesman for the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative. “The United States has held the clear and unequivocal position, for over 70 years, that issues of national security cannot be reviewed in WTO dispute settlement.'' The WTO, he said, “has no authority to second-guess’’ the national security decisions of member countries.

Biden’s trade team has attempted to find a balance between mending fences with U.S. allies angry over Trump’s “America First” trade policies, and keeping tariffs that are popular with many U.S. steel and aluminum producers and their workers.

Christine McDaniel, a trade analyst with George Mason University’s Mercatus Center, said the ruling against the Trump tariffs was not a surprise.

“Everybody knew that it was clear protectionism,’’ she said. “Technically speaking, countries are able to act in their own self-interest when it comes to national security.’’ The WTO just didn’t buy the U.S. reasoning, she said.