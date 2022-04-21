Wright resigns as Villanova coach, Neptune takes over

Before he arrived, Villanova was known for upsetting Georgetown in the 1985 national championship game and the occasional trip to the NCAA Tournament.

Wright needed three years to build a foundation before Villanova broke through with a trip to the 2005 Sweet 16. An Elite Eight appearance followed the next year and the Wildcats reached the Final Four in 2009.

Villanova won its first national title under Wright in 2016 on Kris Jenkins’ buzzer-beater and decimated the NCAA Tournament field in 2018, winning every game by double digits on its way to the national title.

He was selected AP coach of the decade in 2020.

The 37-year-old Neptune was on Wright’s staff for the 2009 Final Four team. He went 16-16 in his lone season at Fordham.

Wright's decision comes after another successful season:

— He reached 25 or more victories for the 10th time in his 22 seasons.

— The Wildcats have won a regular-season or postseason conference championship in each of the nine seasons since the Big East reconfigured in 2013.

— The Wildcats earned a No. 1 or No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the eighth time under Wright.

During Wright's tenure, he coached several future NBA stars, including Kyle Lowry, Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, and Saddiq Bey.

FILE - Villanova coach Jay Wright and players, from left, Will Sheridan, Randy Foye (2) and Dante Cunningham, salute fans after a win over Marquette in an NCAA college basketball game Feb. 4, 2006, in Villanova, Pa.

FILE - Villanova coach Jay Wright watches during the first half of a college basketball game against Kansas in the semifinals of the NCAA men's tournament April 2, 2022, in New Orleans.