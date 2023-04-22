Wrexham earns promotion on wild journey under Ryan Reynolds

Wrexham is four points clear of second-placed Notts County with one round of games left, so is guaranteed the sole automatic promotion spot to League Two.

Among the spectators at the Racecourse was Paul Rudd, another Hollywood actor who was spotted drinking a beer with locals ahead of the game and watched the game in the directors' box with Reynolds and McElhenney.

Reynolds is best known for starring in the “Deadpool” movies, while McElhenney is the creator of TV show “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.” One of their stated aims when buying Wrexham was to lead the 158-year-old club — the world’s third oldest professional club — to the Premier League and the journey is well underway.

