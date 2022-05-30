journal-news logo
Wreckage of plane with 22 on board found in Nepal mountains

A team of climbers prepare to leave for rescue operations from the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sunday, May 29, 2022. A small airplane with 22 people on board flying on a popular tourist route was missing in Nepal’s mountains on Sunday, an official said. The Tara Airlines plane, which was on a 15-minute scheduled flight to the mountain town of Jomsom, took off from the resort town of Pokhara, 200 kilometers (125 miles) east of Kathmandu. It lost contact with the airport tower shortly after takeoff. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shreshta)

Nation & World
20 minutes ago
Nepal's army says the wreckage of a plane missing since Sunday in the mountains was located Monday

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — The wreckage of a plane missing since Sunday in Nepal's mountains was located Monday, Nepal army official said. There was no word on survivors.

The army posted on Twitter an aerial photo of the wreckage site with parts of the aircraft scattered around the mountainside.

There was no word on any survivors, and no other details were given.

The Tara Air plane was on a 20-minute scheduled flight Sunday from the resort town of Pokhara, 200 kilometers (125 miles) west of Kathmandu, to the mountain town of Jomsom. The turboprop Twin Otter aircraft lost contact with the airport tower close to landing in an area of deep river gorges and mountaintops.

Weather and darkness had halted the search overnight, but an army helicopter and private choppers resumed the search on Monday morning.

Army troops and rescue teams had headed to the possible site of the crash, believed to be around Lete, a village in Mustang district.

The foreigners on the plane included four Indians and two Germans.

FILE - Birds sit on tree branches in front of a mountain range near Pokhara, Nepal, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. A police official Sunday, May 29, 2022, says a small airplane with 22 people on board flying on a popular tourist route is missing in Nepal’s mountains. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha, File)

