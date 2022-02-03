Wreck of ship sailed by James Cook in S. Pacific found in US

“The last pieces of the puzzle had to be confirmed before I felt able to make this call," he said. “Based on archival and archaeological evidence, I’m convinced it’s the Endeavour."

He said the ship's significant role in exploration, astronomy and science made it important not only to Australia, but also to New Zealand, Britain and the U.S.

Only about 15% of the vessel remains and researchers are now focused on what can be done to protect and preserve it, Sumption said. He said the museum was working closely with maritime experts in Rhode Island as well as with state and federal officials in the U.S. and Australia to secure the site.

The ship was launched in 1764 as the Earl of Pembroke. Four years later, it was renamed Endeavour by Britain’s navy and was readied for a major scientific voyage to the Pacific.

From 1768 to 1771, the Endeavour sailed the South Pacific, ostensibly to record the transit of Venus in Tahiti in 1769. Cook then continued sailing the region searching for the "Great Southern Land."

He charted the coastline of New Zealand. His first encounter with the Indigenous Maori people ended badly, with his crew killing several Maori, although relations later improved. In 2019, the British government expressed regret over the killings but stopped short of a full apology.

He also charted Australia’s eastern coastline, before claiming the land for Great Britain in 1770.

The Endeavour was later sold to private owners and renamed Lord Sandwich. It was deliberately sunk in 1778 by British forces during the American Revolution.

A year later Cook was killed in Hawaii during another Pacific voyage. In 1788, the so-called First Fleet of 11 ships, with hundreds of convicts aboard, arrived in Australia to establish a British colony.