Wounded suspected pirate transferred to hospital in Ghana

No further details were given and the military didn’t say where in Ghana he was transferred.

The Danish military initially said a total of eight pirates were spotted, but now say there was a ninth person. They don’t know what happened to the ninth suspected pirate.

The three others in custody face preliminary charges of attempted murder. They are believed to still be on the Danish frigate. A Copenhagen court ordered them held in custody while authorities investigate the case. In Denmark, preliminary charges are one step short of formal charges.

The frigate, which had a crew of about 175, arrived in the Gulf of Guinea in November and will be deployed there for five months.

The Gulf of Guinea is one of the world’s most dangerous waterways with regular kidnappings. In 2019, the region accounted for more than 90% of global crew member abductions.