World's largest plant is a vast seagrass meadow in Australia

The scientists call the meadow of Poseidon's ribbon weed “the most widespread known clone on Earth," covering an area larger than Washington.
Though the seagrass meadow is immense, it's vulnerable. A decade ago, the seagrass covered an additional seven square miles, but cyclones and rising ocean temperatures linked to climate change have recently killed almost a tenth of the ancient seagrass bed.
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
This October 2009 photo provided by The University Of Western Australia, shows part of the Posidonia australis seagrass meadow at Peron Peninsula in Australia's Shark Bay. According to a report released on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, genetic analysis has revealed that the underwater fields of waving green seagrass are a single organism covering 70 square miles (180 square kilometers) through making copies of itself over 4,500 years. (Angela Rossen/The University Of Western Australia via AP)
This October 2009 photo provided by The University Of Western Australia, shows part of the Posidonia australis seagrass meadow at Peron Peninsula in Australia's Shark Bay. According to a report released on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, genetic analysis has revealed that the underwater fields of waving green seagrass are a single organism covering 70 square miles (180 square kilometers) through making copies of itself over 4,500 years. (Angela Rossen/The University Of Western Australia via AP)
This June 2022 photo provided by The University Of Western Australia shows sampling efforts of the Posidonia australis seagrass meadow in Australia's Shark Bay. According to a report released on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, genetic analysis has revealed that the underwater fields of waving green seagrass are a single organism covering 70 square miles (180 square kilometers) through making copies of itself over 4,500 years. (Rachel Austin/The University Of Western Australia via AP)
This June 2022 photo provided by The University Of Western Australia shows sampling efforts of the Posidonia australis seagrass meadow in Australia's Shark Bay. According to a report released on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, genetic analysis has revealed that the underwater fields of waving green seagrass are a single organism covering 70 square miles (180 square kilometers) through making copies of itself over 4,500 years. (Rachel Austin/The University Of Western Australia via AP)
This November 2018 photo provided by The University Of Western Australia shows part of the Posidonia australis seagrass meadow in Australia's Shark Bay. According to a report released on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, genetic analysis has revealed that the underwater fields of waving green seagrass are a single organism covering 70 square miles (180 square kilometers) through making copies of itself over 4,500 years. (Sahira Bell/The University Of Western Australia via AP)
This November 2018 photo provided by The University Of Western Australia shows part of the Posidonia australis seagrass meadow in Australia's Shark Bay. According to a report released on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, genetic analysis has revealed that the underwater fields of waving green seagrass are a single organism covering 70 square miles (180 square kilometers) through making copies of itself over 4,500 years. (Sahira Bell/The University Of Western Australia via AP)
