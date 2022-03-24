US markets point to higher open ahead of NATO, G7, EU summit

The index was up 5.5% by mid-afternoon Moscow time.

Investors around the world were watching to see the outcome of the meetings of NATO and a European leaders summit Thursday.

Germany's DAX came back from bigger losses and was down 0.1%. In Paris the CAC 40 was up 0.1% and Britain's FTSE 100 rose 0.2%.

In Asia, Tokyo's Nikkei 25 rose 0.3% to 28,110.39. In Seoul, the Kospi declined 0.5% to 2,729.66, while the Shanghai Composite index gave up 0.6% to 3,250.26.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong sank 1% to 21,929.68. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 edged 0.1% higher, to 7,387.10.

U.S. benchmark crude oil lost 12 cents to $114.81 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It rose $5.66 to settle at $114.93 per barrel on Wednesday. A barrel of Brent crude, the international standard, gained 37 cents to $118.12. per barrel. Prices are up more than 50% in 2022 so far, raising concerns about the impact on a wide range of consumer goods and consumer spending overall.

Many of the higher costs incurred by businesses have been passed on to consumers and higher prices for food, clothing and other goods could lead them to cut spending, resulting in slower economic growth. Central banks have been reacting by raising interest rates to try and counter the impact from inflation.

Bond yields have been rising overall as the market prepares for higher interest rates, but they eased back Wednesday. The yield on the 10-year Treasury was unchanged at 2.37%.

Investors are awaiting the latest round of corporate earnings as the quarter comes to a close.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar rose to $121.59 Japanese yen from $121.15 yen late Wednesday. The euro fell to $1.0988 from $1.1007.

Caption A currency trader moves past screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), center left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won, center right, at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, March 24, 2022. Stocks slipped Thursday in Asia following a retreat on Wall Street as crude oil prices rose sharply.(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Caption A currency trader talks on the phone at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, March 24, 2022. Stocks slipped Thursday in Asia following a retreat on Wall Street as crude oil prices rose sharply. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Caption A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, March 24, 2022. Stocks slipped Thursday in Asia following a retreat on Wall Street as crude oil prices rose sharply. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon