World shares advance, US bond yields press higher

Shares in Nomura Holdings declined further after a 16.3% plunge on Monday. But they recouped some of their morning losses to end 0.7% lower in Tokyo trading.

On Monday, Nomura and Swiss bank Credit Suisse said they’re facing potentially significant losses because of their dealings with a major client, though the exact magnitude is still unclear. Nomura estimated the claim against its client could be about $2 billion.

Credit Suisse said that it “and a number of other banks” are exiting trades they made with a significant U.S.-based hedge fund, which defaulted on a “margin call” last week. A margin call happens when a broker tells a client to put up cash after it borrowed money to make trades. News reports identified the client as New York-based Archegos Capital Management.

U.S. banks have gotten caught in the downdraft as investors questioned whether the soured trades will be isolated or the effects will expand.

Hopes for economic recovery have been growing as the COVID-19 vaccine rollout moves along in parts of Europe as well as the U.S., with reports the shots are proving effective in preventing serious illnesses. Developing economies were also getting the vaccine.

Japan is an exception, with one of the slowest vaccine rollouts in Asia. Less than 1% of its population has been inoculated, nearly all of them medical workers, has been inoculated so far. The general public might not get the vaccine until the end of the year.

In Japan and elsewhere, worries are also growing about people giving up on social distancing measures too quickly, leading to further waves of infections.

Still, many are betting that a supercharged economic recovery is on the way thanks to COVID-19 vaccinations, immense spending by the U.S. government and continued low interest rates. But that brings worries about rising inflation and possibly too-ebullient prices across the market.

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury rose to 1.76% as of early Tuesday.

Fresh economic reports this week could help show whether stocks deserve the lofty prices they’ve reached. Among the headliners is Friday’s jobs report, which economists expect to reflect a big acceleration in hiring.

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden will also give details about his proposals for rebuilding roads, bridges and other infrastructure. Shares of raw-material producers have rallied recently on expectations of heavier spending on such projects even though many past presidential administrations have failed to make it happen.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude lost 25 cents to $61.31 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained 59 cents to $61.56. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 17 cents to $64.81 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar rose to 110.25 Japanese yen from 109.82 yen. The euro cost $1.1745, down from $1.1766.

People walk past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Asian shares were mixed in listless trading Tuesday after U.S. stocks finished mostly lower as cause for optimism, such as the Suez Canal reopening, mixed with caution about the vaccine rollout. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu

