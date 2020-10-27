World Series sets another low for television viewers

Still, Game 3 this year drew Fox's biggest Friday night audience since last year's Game 3 and Game 4 drew its biggest Saturday night audience since the Big Ten championship in December.

The Dodgers outdrew the Lakers in the Los Angeles market for comparable games in the NBA Finals against Miami: 18.4/37 for Game 3, 61% above 11.4/25 for NBA Game 3, 21.1/43 for Game 4, 54% above 13.7/26 for NBA Game 4; and 22.2/41 for Game 5, 31% above 17.0/33 for NBA Game 5.

The rating is the percentage of television households tuned in to a broadcast. The share is the percentage viewing a telecast among those households with TVs on at the time.

Ratings have been lower for sports this fall, a drop thought attributable to lower viewership during the coronavirus pandemic and competition from programming related to the presidential election.

