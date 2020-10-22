X

World Series draws record-low audience for 2nd night

The Tampa Bay Rays celebrates their win against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the baseball World Series Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. Ray beat the Dodgers 6-4.(AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Credit: Eric Gay

Credit: Eric Gay

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The World Series drew a record-low audience of television viewers for the second straight night.

Tampa Bay’s 6-4 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 on Wednesday night was seen by an average of 8,950,000 viewers on Fox, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Still, Fox won the prime time evening with its best performance on a Wednesday night since May.

Los Angeles’ opening 8-3 victory on Tuesday was seen by an average of 9,195,000 viewers on Fox from 8:06 p.m. to 11:41 p.m. EDT, receiving a 5.1 rating and 11 share,

The low for any game before this year came the only other time the Rays were in the World Series, when their 5-4 loss to Philadelphia in Game 3 in 2008 was viewed by an average of 9,836,000 on Oct. 25, a Saturday night. The start was delayed by rain for 91 minutes to 10:06 p.m. and the final out was at 1:47 a.m.

The previous low for a Game 1 had been San Francisco’s 7-1 win over Kansas City on Oct. 21, 2012, viewed by an average of 12,191,000 on a Tuesday night. The low for a Game 2 had been last year, when Washington’s 12-3 rout at Houston was viewed by an average of 12,014,000 on a Wednesday night.

The seven-game AL Championship Series averaged 2,767,000 viewers on TBS and the Rays’ Game 7 win drew a 12.8 rating in the Tampa market, the highest for a Rays game since Game 4 of the 2013 Division Series against Boston. Game 7 drew a 13.0 rating in Houston.

TBS said its TV Everywhere platforms averaged an audience of 48,000 per minute during its postseason coverage, up 71% from last year.

The rating is the percentage of television households tuned in to a broadcast. The share is the percentage viewing a telecast among those households with TVs on at the time.

This year’s ALCS viewers, with start times:

Oct. 11: ALCS Game 1, TBS, 7:30-11:40 p.m. EDT — 2,069,000

Oct. 12: ALCS Game 2 — TBS, 4-7:22 p.m. — 1,878,000

Oct. 13: ALCS Game 3 — TBS, 8:30 p.m.-12:46 a.m. — 2,123,000

Oct. 14: ALCS Game 4 — TBS, 8:30 p.m.-12:04 a.m. — 2,719,000

Oct. 15: ALCS Game 5 — TBS 5-8:49 p.m. — 2,706,000

Oct. 16; ALCS Game 6 — TBS, 6-10:16 p.m. — 3,468,000

Oct. 17: ALCS Game 7 — TBS, 8:30 p.m.-midnight — 4,502,000

