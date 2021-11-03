World Series defeat could mark end of era for Astros

Justin Verlander, who pitched just one game in the last two seasons because of injuries, is also a free agent, as is veteran starter Zack Greinke.

Houston reached the World Series in three of the last five years and advanced to the ALCS in each of the last five seasons. The Astros won the championship in 2017, a crown tainted by the team’s sign-stealing scandal, before losing to the Washington Nationals in seven games in 2019.

Houston’s rise to the cream of baseball’s crop came after losing more than 100 games in three straight seasons from 2011-13.

The Astros made the trip to the World Series this year after coming one game shy of advancing to the Fall Classic last season. Manager Dusty Baker has led the team the last two years after being hired following A.J. Hinch’s dismissal after he was suspended for a year for his role in the cheating scheme.

Like Correa, Baker’s future with the team is also uncertain with his contract ending and no new deal in place.

After such an impressive run, the question becomes if the Astros can sustain this success or if their window for being a perennial contender is closing. While losing Correa would certainly be a blow to the team, the Astros have plenty of stars who will be back next year, led by Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and Yordan Alvarez.

Jim Crane, who has owned the team since 2011, scoffed at the notion that Houston's run among the American League's elite could be ending when it was mentioned earlier in the playoffs.

“People always refer to the window, (say) the window may be closing,” he said. “Listen, when I’m here, the window’s always going to be open.”

After he finished discussing Houston’s window, the billionaire businessman made sure to keep the door on Correa’s future in Houston propped open.

“I think we have a chance,” Crane said. “I never count anything out.”

