World reaction to the storming of the US Capitol

“Shocking scenes in Washington, D.C. The outcome of this democratic election must be respected.” — NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

"American democracy is obviously limping on both feet....This, alas, is actually the bottom. I say this without a shadow of gloating. America no longer charts a course and therefore has lost all rights to set it — and even more so to impose it on others.” — Konstantin Kosachev, head of the foreign affairs committee in Russia's upper house of parliament.

“The rampage at the Capitol yesterday was a disgraceful act and it must be vigorously condemned.” — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Last year, President Trump extended painful economic sanctions placed on Zimbabwe, citing concerns about Zimbabwe’s democracy. Yesterday’s events showed that the U.S. has no moral right to punish another nation under the guise of upholding democracy. These sanctions must end.” — Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

“Distressed to see news about rioting and violence in Washington DC. Orderly and peaceful transfer of power must continue. The democratic process cannot be allowed to be subverted through unlawful protests.” — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I unreservedly condemn encouraging people to behave in the disgraceful way that they did in the Capitol. And all I can say is I’m very pleased that the president-elect has now been duly confirmed in office and that democracy has prevailed.” — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“We call on leaders from across the political spectrum, including the President of the United States, to disavow false and dangerous narratives, and encourage their supporters to do so as well. We note with dismay the serious threats and destruction of property faced by media professionals yesterday.” — U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet.

“The world considered America as a successful model of democracy, but we have witnessed the chaos, the assault against congress members and the looting. Same as third-world countries!” — Iraqi lawmaker Hakim al-Zamili.

“We must call this out for what it is: a deliberate assault on Democracy by a sitting President & his supporters, attempting to overturn a free & fair election! The world is watching!” — Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney.

“I warned you: it’s bad when (people) walk down the street, it’s even worse when they walk into the courtyards, it will be unbearable when they come to your apartments. We must not allow this.” —- Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

“The scenes we saw are the result of lies and yet more lies, of division and contempt for democracy, of hatred and rabble-rousing, including from the very highest level. This is a historic turning point for the United States, and it is an attack on liberal democracy as a whole. But I am sure that American democracy is stronger than this hatred.” — German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

“Everywhere there is a Trump, so each of us has to defend the Capitol." — Donald Tusk, former European Union leader, former prime minister of Poland.

“This is an internal affair of the United States. At the same time, we draw attention to the fact that the electoral system in the United States is archaic; it does not meet modern democratic standards, creating opportunities for numerous violations, and the American media have become an instrument of political struggle." — Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

“The scenes from the U.S. Capitol show how dangerous the rhetoric of hatred is. Contempt for democratic institutions erodes citizens’ rights and can undermine political order.” — Slovakian President Zuzana Caputova.

“All should be very troubled by the violence taking place in Washington D.C. We hope American democracy is resilient, deeply rooted and will overcome this crisis. Democracy presupposes peaceful protest, but violence and death threats —from Left or Right— are ALWAYS wrong.” — Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa.

“This is a lesson to be learnt: that strong institutions and not strong personalities are the bulwark of a rich democratic culture.” — former Nigerian vice president Atiku Abubakar, a recent losing presidential candidate.

“Presidents who don’t do much good and are unwilling to leave, we know that in Afghanistan.” — former Afghan government adviser Torek Farhadi.

“The right to vote, the voice of the citizen exercising their democratic rights, alongside the strength of the judiciary and maintaining the rule of law, must be principles shared by us all. Even with the pain, the disagreement and the atmosphere of mistrust, we must never forget that.” — Israeli President Reuven Rivlin.

A man reads a newspaper reacting to the news of the assault on U.S Congress, on a street in Lagos, Nigeria, Thursday Jan. 7, 2021. News reports show police with gun drawn as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, in Washington, USA.(AP Photo/ Sunday Alamba) Credit: Sunday Alamba Credit: Sunday Alamba

A large news screen beside a street in Essen, Germany, showing US president Donald Trump, and a headline reading 'Biden as US president confirmed, orderly transfer of power - Trump declares defeat' on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Credit: Martin Meissner Credit: Martin Meissner

Copies of the French newspapers Le Monde and Le Figaro headline on the Capitol storming, Thursday Jan.7, 2021 in Boulogne-Billancourt, outside Paris. Congress confirmed Democrat Joe Biden as the presidential election winner early Thursday after a violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol in a stunning attempt to overturn America's presidential election. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena

People watch a TV screen showing the news on a violent mob that loyal to U.S. President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon

A sign is exposed on Sisto bridge in Rome reading in Italian: “Donald Tramp you are the shame of democracy.”, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Italians on the street in Rome Thursday expressed shock and horror at the events on Capitol Hill in Washington Wednesday evening and cast blame on lame duck President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini

A waiter gestures in front a TV screen broadcasting news reports on U.S. President Donald Trump, in Rivas Vaciamadrid, Spain, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Congress confirmed Democrat Joe Biden as the presidential election winner early Thursday after a violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol in a stunning attempt to overturn America's presidential election. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) Credit: Manu Fernandez Credit: Manu Fernandez

British police officers open gates to let a vehicle enter, as they maintain their usual level of security outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. The American Congress confirmed Democrat Joe Biden as the presidential election winner early Thursday after a violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol in a stunning attempt to overturn America's presidential election, undercut the nation's democracy and keep Trump in the White House. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham

FILE - In this Nov.11, 2018 file photo, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Donald Trump attend a commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of the First World War at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France. World leaders including Merkel and Macron are condemning the storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump. (Benoit Tessier/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Benoit Tessier Credit: Benoit Tessier