World ranking rejects last-minute LIV Golf bid for points

The OWGR said it now is reviewing “significant changes” to the MENA Tour's membership structure and schedule.

The MENA Tour not only submitted LIV Golf's next two tournaments as part of its schedule, it said all LIV Golf players — such as Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka — have joined the MENA Tour.

The OWGR said it would wait until the review is complete before deciding whether to award points to the MENA Tour's new “Limited Field Tournaments.” It said the MENA defined that as “any MENA Tour-approved event” of fewer than 80 players.

Meanwhile, the OWGR said regular MENA Tour events will still get points. That won't be the case for LIV Golf this year. After the events in Bangkok and Saudi Arabia, the last tournament is only for teams.

Bryson DeChambeau and Harold Varner III are among those that appear certain to fall out of the top 50 by the end of the year, meaning they likely would have no path to play in the Masters and would have to go through qualifying for two other majors.

None of the majors has yet to say whether LIV Golf has caused them to change their criteria for next year.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports