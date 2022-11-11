World marks Armistice Day as Russia's war in Ukraine rages

“We must always remember the brave men and women who’ve defended our nation at our time of need, who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice," Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said.

Together with soldiers from New Zealand and other parts of the British Commonwealth like Canada and South Africa, Australians joined the 1914-1918 war in Europe to make it the first truly global conflict.

World War I pitted the armies of France, the British empire, Russia and the U.S. against a German-led coalition that included the Austro-Hungarian and Ottoman empires. Almost 10 million soldiers died, sometimes tens of thousands on a single day.

For decades in Europe, the return of such mass carnage seemed impossible, but the scenes from Ukraine's cities and countryside made all think again.

Armistice Day, known as Veterans Day in the U.S., was marked from the smallest cemeteries in Flanders Fields in western Belgium to the Champs Elysees in Paris and countless streets and offices beyond.

City workers at Lloyd’s of London stood, almost with military rigor across six floors of their headquarters, to mark the day.

In Paris, French president Emmanuel Macron laid a wreath on the tomb of the Unknown Soldier under the Arc de Triomphe. Later, Macron will attend the annual Paris Peace Forum, leading a debate on how Russia’s war in Ukraine is testing the ideas of universalism and multilateralism that flourished after the world wars of the last century.

