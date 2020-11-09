World markets rise on relief over U.S. election outcome

In Asian trading, Japan’s Nikkei 225 surged 2.1% to finish at 24,839.84. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 1.8% to 6,298.80. South Korea’s Kospi advanced 1.3% to 2,447.20. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.2% to 26,016.17, while the Shanghai Composite gained 1.9% to 3,373.73.

As votes gradually were counted in the closely watched U.S. presidential election, Biden crossed the threshold of 270 Electoral College votes with a win in Pennsylvania.

For now, investors seem inclined to shrug off President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede and threats of legal action. With Republicans expected to retain their grip on a majority in the Senate, they are betting on continuity in tax, regulatory and other policies, analysts said.

“Trump not conceding a loss is near-term noise looking to wrong-foot Biden at the start of his presidency while Republicans in a position to not concede ground on legislation may continue to frustrate Biden’s agenda," Mizuho Bank said in a commentary.

If Republicans remain in charge of the Senate, chances for a big package of economic aid are weaker, and the Federal Reserve will likely need to step up with more support, said Jeffrey Halley of Oanda.

“More easing is almost certainly on the way at December’s FOMC meeting," Halley said, referring to the Fed's policy making committee. “Looser monetary policy equals higher asset prices in a zero percent interest rate world," Halley said.

Despite rising infections and deaths from the pandemic, economies have continued to recover from the shocks of earlier shutdowns to combat outbreaks.

Customs data released Saturday showed China’s export growth accelerated in October, boosting the total so far this year back above pre-coronavirus levels for the first time. Exports in October rose 11.4% over a year earlier to $237.2 billion, up from September’s 9.9% gain, while imports rose 4.7% by value to $178.7 billion, decelerating from the previous month’s 13.2% surge.

Biden has vowed to move decisively to try to counter the worsening coronavirus pandemic, that has sapped economic growth, trade and travel, as the U.S. and Europe face a troubling rise in infections. Even if the strictest lockdowns don’t return in the United States, the worsening pandemic may dampen consumption and erase profits.

In energy trading, U.S. benchmark crude gained 90 cents to $38.04 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It fell $1.65 on Friday to $37.14 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 93 cents to $40.38 a barrel.

The dollar inched up to 103.48 Japanese yen from 103.35 yen late Friday. The euro cost $1.1886, up from $1.1875.

___

Associated Press reporter Alice Fung in Hong Kong contributed.

People walk past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. Asian shares rose Monday on relief the U.S. presidential election results were finally decided, with Joe Biden the president-elect. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu

People walk past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. Asian shares rose Monday on relief the U.S. presidential election results were finally decided, with Joe Biden the president-elect. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu

A currency trader walks near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. Asian shares rose Monday on relief the U.S. presidential election results were finally decided, with Joe Biden the president-elect. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man

A woman stands in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. Asian shares rose Monday on relief the U.S. presidential election results were finally decided, with Joe Biden the president-elect. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

A currency trader stands near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), center, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. Asian shares rose Monday on relief the U.S. presidential election results were finally decided, with Joe Biden the president-elect. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man

A currency trader watches computer monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. Asian shares rose Monday on relief the U.S. presidential election results were finally decided, with Joe Biden the president-elect. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man

A currency trader works near the screens showing the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won, top, at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man

Men look at an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. Asian shares rose Monday on relief the U.S. presidential election results were finally decided, with Joe Biden the president-elect. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko