World leaders: Who's coming, who isn't to Beijing Olympics

— EGYPT AND SERBIA: Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi and Serbia's Aleksandar Vucic have growing frictions with the West over their authoritarian policies and human rights records. Both leaders have gravitated toward China. Vucic called Xi his "brother" for supplying Serbia with respirators and vaccines.

— SAUDI ARABIA, QATAR, UAE: Beijing's Gulf relations are above all about energy. China is Saudi Arabia's largest buyer of oil and a major customer for Qatar's natural gas. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom's de facto leader, is appearing at the Winter Games as investors and some governments signal warming relations after the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

— CENTRAL ASIA: The leaders of all five former Soviet republics in Central Asia are heading to Beijing, highlighting the region’s increasingly close ties with China. Kyrgyzstan’s President Sadyr Zhaparov pushed last month for the revival of a long-delayed project to build a railroad from China through his country to Uzbekistan. China is Turkmenistan’s only reliable major buyer of natural gas.

— ARGENTINA AND ECUADOR: Argentina is set to become the first major Latin American country to join China's Belt and Road Initiative. President Alberto Fernández is also expected to discuss China’s help building Argentina's first nuclear power plant since 1981. President Guillermo Lasso is seeking to renegotiate Ecuador's $4.6 billion debt with China.

— UNITED NATIONS: Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus will attend. The IOC is a close partner of the U.N., Guterres said, and the Olympics bring together people with a message of solidarity and peace. "This is ... a message that, in my opinion, is more relevant than the political circumstances that exists in the countries where the Olympics take place,” he told The Associated Press.

___

NOT ATTENDING

— BOYCOTTS: The United States announced a diplomatic boycott while allowing its athletes to compete. Major U.S. allies followed including Britain, Australia and Canada, whose Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said: "We are extremely concerned by the repeated human rights violations by the Chinese government." Kosovo and Lithuania, whose relations with China have nosedived over their ties with Taiwan, are also taking part in the boycott. India said it won't send any officials following reports that a Chinese military commander who was involved in deadly clashes with Indian border forces in 2020 had been chosen as one of the Olympic torchbearers in Beijing.

— NON-BOYCOTTERS: The Norwegian and Swedish royals, who normally attend the Winter Olympics, aren’t going. Neither are any leaders from Germany, Austria or Switzerland, all big winter sports nations. Officially they’re citing the pandemic, rather than any diplomatic protest. Others such as Denmark, the Netherlands and New Zealand have cited COVID-19 restrictions while also expressing concern over China’s human rights situation.

Caption FILE- Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic speaks to the media after casting his ballot for a referendum on constitutional changes, in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. The presence of Serbia's increasingly autocratic President at Friday's opening ceremony of the Beijing Games points to his cultivation of Chinese investment, particularly huge loans for highways and factories in deals the opposition has described as shady. Vucic called Xi his "brother" for supplying Serbia with respirators and vaccines at a time when frictions are growing with the West. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic, File) Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Caption Presidential candidate Alberto Fernandez addresses supporters outside the "Frente de Todos" party headquarters after primary elections in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. Argentina's President Fernandez will be in Beijing for the opening ceremony of the Beijing Games as his country seeks to boost trade and investment with China, particularly in the energy sector. (AP Photo/Tomas F. Cuesta, File) Credit: Tomas F. Cuesta

Caption FILE- Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, left, shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. The U.S., Britain and a handful of others aren't sending dignitaries to the Beijing Games as part of a diplomatic boycott, but the Chinese capital is still attracting an array of world leaders for the opening ceremony on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Egypt is also among those whose governments have boosted ties with Beijing, as el-Sissi seeks to move away from Western leaders who have concerns over his human rights record. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, Pool, File) Credit: Andy Wong

Caption FILE- United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres gestures during a press conference in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. The U.S., Britain and a handful of others aren't sending dignitaries to the 2022 Beijing Games as part of a diplomatic boycott, but the Chinese capital is still attracting an array of world leaders for Friday's opening ceremony. Guterres will also attend, telling the AP that he saw the Games as a chance for people to come together with a "message of solidarity." (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File) Credit: Hassan Ammar

Caption FILE- Ecuador's President Guillermo Lasso speaks at a signing ceremony that expands the Galapagos Maritime Reserve by 60,000 square kilometers, aboard the Sierra Negra research vessel in Puerto Ayora, Galapagos Islands, Ecuador, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. The U.S., Britain and a handful of others aren't sending dignitaries to the Beijing Games as part of a diplomatic boycott, but the Chinese capital is still attracting an array of world leaders for the opening ceremony on Friday, Feb. 4. Lasso, who is seeking to renegotiate the country's $4.6 billion debt to China, will be in Beijing for the ceremony. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa) Credit: Dolores Ochoa

Caption File- President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. In announcing the U.S. diplomatic boycott to the Beijing Games in December, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters the Biden administration will fully support U.S. athletes competing at the Games but won't dispatch diplomats or officials to attend. Psaki said the U.S. has a "fundamental commitment to promoting human rights" and that it "will not be contributing to the fanfare of the Games." (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File) Credit: Susan Walsh