World leaders move to slap sanctions on the Kremlin

As the first major world leader to make a big move, Johnson announced a freeze on the assets of all large Russian banks and plans to bar Russian companies and the Kremlin from raising money on British markets.

Britain will also ban the export to Russia of a wide range of high-tech products, including semiconductors, and prohibit the nation’s flagship airline, Aeroflot, from landing at British airports.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Stoltenberg both called the invasion a “barbaric" attack on an independent nation that threatened “the stability in Europe and the whole of the international peace order.” The European Union scheduled an emergency summit in Brussels.

Von der Leyen threatened to hit Russia with "massive and targeted sanctions.” She said she would put to EU leaders late Thursday a proposal that would target strategic sectors of the Russian economy by blocking access to key technologies and markets.

She said the sanctions, if approved, “will weaken Russia’s economic base and its capacity to modernize. And in addition, we will freeze Russian assets in the European Union and stop the access of Russian banks to European financial markets.”

“We want to cut off Russia’s industry from the technologies desperately needed today to build the future,” von der Leyen said.

In the days before the attack, Germany suspended approval of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia, and the EU imposed sanctions against hundreds of Russian lawmakers and other officials and institutions from the defense and banking worlds. The EU also sought to limit Moscow's access to capital and financial markets.

In a similar bid to fend off an invasion, U.S. President Joe Biden announced sanctions over the past few days against Russian banks and oligarchs and warned of even heavier penalties in the event of an attack.

Biden convened a morning meeting Thursday of his National Security Council to deal with the crisis.

Separately, the U.N. is expected to vote Friday on a resolution condemning Russia and demanding the immediate withdrawal of all its forces. But Moscow is certain to veto the measure.

Von der Leyen insisted all Western powers were in lockstep on the crisis. Even Hungary, an often recalcitrant member of the EU, promptly condemned the attack, raising hopes that the 27 states would quickly achieve the required unanimity for the sanctions package.

Highlighting a widening rift in superpower relations, China stood alone in failing to condemn the attack and instead accused the United States and its allies of worsening the crisis.

In a clear defense of Moscow, China “called on parties to respect others’ legitimate security concerns.”

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said that “all parties should work for peace instead of escalating the tension or hyping up the possibility of war” — language China has consistently used to criticize the West in the crisis.

China went further and approved imports of wheat from Russia, a move that could reduce the impact of Western sanctions. Russia, one of the biggest wheat producers, would be vulnerable if foreign markets were closed off.

The turmoil set off by the attack rippled from Europe to Asia and the U.S. Stocks plunged, oil prices surged, and European aviation officials warned of the danger to civilian aircraft over Ukraine amid the fighting.

Oil prices climbed by more than $5 per barrel. Brent crude briefly jumped above $100 per barrel in London for the first time since 2014 over fears of a disruption of supplies from Russia, the No. 3 producer.

The possible repercussions extended well beyond economics and geopolitics. The director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention worried that the crisis will further distract global attention from helping the world’s least vaccinated continent fight COVID-19.

Associated Press journalists around the world contributed to this report.

Caption NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, center, participates in a media conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, right, and European Council President Charles Michel at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, Feb 24, 2022. NATO envoys met in emergency session Thursday after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a large-scale attack on Ukraine as the 30-nation military organization prepares to bolster its defenses in allies neighboring both countries. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

Caption Pro-Ukraine people shout slogans during a small protest outside the Russian consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, after Russian troops launched an attack on Ukraine. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Caption People watch a TV program broadcasting the news of Russian troops that have launched their attack on Ukraine, at a restaurant in Hong Kong Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian troops launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine on Thursday, as President Vladimir Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions, warning other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to "consequences you have never seen." (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

Caption Ukrainians who live in Greece protest outside the Russian Consulate in the northern port city of Thessaloniki, Greece, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling, as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)

Caption A woman walks past a TV screen showing images of Russia's President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden in Tokyo, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian troops launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, as President Vladimir Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to "consequences you have never seen." (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

Caption Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives to deliver an address on the attack by Russia on Ukraine, in Downing Street, London, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (Jeff Mitchell /Pool Photo via AP)

Caption A screenshot made available by Flightradar24.com that shows the clear airspace over Ukraine on Thursday Feb. 24, 2022 not long after Russian troops launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine.(Flightradar24.com via AP)

Caption Pedestrians receive copies of the extra issue reporting on Russia's military actions in Ukraine, in Tokyo, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. As Russian troops attacked Ukraine, world leaders reacted Thursday with outrage, one called it "an unjustified barbarian act," and vowed to both tighten sanctions and hold the Kremlin accountable. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

Caption Demonstrators hold placards and flags as they attend a pro-Ukraine protest outside the Russian Embassy, after Russian troops have launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

Caption Timote Suladze, a citizen of Belarus and Russia, burns a Russian passport to demonstrates against Russian attacks in Ukraine in front of the Russian embassy in Vilnius, Lithuania, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian troops launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, as President Vladimir Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to "consequences you have never seen." (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)

Caption People including Ukrainians, take part in a demonstration in support of Ukraine, outside the Russian Embassy in Tallinn, Estonia, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling, as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee. Ukraine's government said Russian tanks and troops rolled across the border in a "full-scale war" that could rewrite the geopolitical order and whose fallout already reverberated around the world. (AP Photo/Raul Mee)