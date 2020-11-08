World leaders hope for fresh start after Biden win

There was no immediate official reaction from Beijing, which is mired in conflicts with the Trump administration over trade, security and technology. But Chinese social media users welcomed the change. A post on the Sina Weibo microblog service, signed Gong Teng Xin Yi, said, “Congratulating Biden, the old friend of Chinese people on winning the election.”

After Trump said he won “by a lot,” the Communist Party newspaper People’s Daily responded on Twitter, “HaHa.”

President Tsai Ing-wen of Taiwan, the self-ruled island Beijing claims as part of its territory, expressed hope to “further our friendship.” Biden had congratulated Tsai on her reelection in January, saying Taiwan is “stronger because of your free and open society.” Washington has no formal relations with Taiwan, but Trump raised the profile of informal contacts by sending Cabinet officials to the island, an act that irritated Beijing.

There also was no immediate reaction from Russian President Vladimir Putin, who was friendly with Trump. Other leaders who supported Trump including President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines congratulated Biden, indicating they rejected Trump’s claim the election wasn’t over.

Most Western allies welcomed a fresh start with Washington. Many have been dismayed at Trump’s criticism of decades-old military and economic alliances.

“We want to work in our cooperation for a new trans-Atlantic beginning, a New Deal,” said German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Twitter.

Others expressed hope Biden might revive cooperation on health, climate and other issues following Trump’s rejection of the proposed Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement and pressure on Canada, Mexico, South Korea and other partners to renegotiate trade terms.

“I look forward to working with President-elect Biden, Vice President-elect Harris, their administration, and the United States Congress as we tackle the world’s greatest challenges together,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was the target of personal insults by Trump, said on Twitter.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia told reporters he looked forward to a “great partnership” with Washington. He cited challenges including the coronavirus and “ensuring a free and open” Indo-Pacific region, a reference to China’s disputes with its neighbors over control of vast tracts of ocean.

“American leadership is indispensable to meeting these challenges,” Morrison said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan said he looked forward to working together to end illegal tax havens and on peacemaking in Afghanistan.

Other leaders who sent congratulations included German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi.

Embattled Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his U.S.-backed rival, Juan Guaido, both congratulated Biden and Harris. Maduro said Venezuela, which is under crippling U.S. sanctions aimed at forcing him out of office, was “ready for dialogue and understanding” with the United States.

The election outcome drew mixed reviews in Iraq, where Biden is remembered as a champion of the U.S. invasion in 2003. Still, Iraqi President Barham Salih described Biden as a friend and trusted partner.

Congratulations also poured in from leaders who got along with Trump but ignored his claims the election wasn’t over.

The Philippines’ Duterte, who had said Filipino-Americans would “get the best deal with Trump,” expressed hope for enhanced ties based on “shared commitment to democracy, freedom and the rule of law.”

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates, who was close to Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, extended his best wishes to Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Twitter.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been known for public displays of bonhomie with Trump, shared a photo of himself with Biden and offered his congratulations “on your spectacular victory!”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, another Trump ally, said he looked forward to “working closely together on our shared priorities, from climate change to trade and security.”

Harris's election inspired calls in parts of Africa for more women in government.

“The time has also come to give our women the chance to occupy such a high office in our country and even the number one position,” said a Nigerian Cabinet minister, Festus Keyamo, on Twitter.

Others expressed hope Biden will help to heal divisions in American society and global politics.

“He seems open to accepting people’s different viewpoints and wants to move forward in a united manner," said Mika Goto, a nursery school employee in Tokyo.

While outspoken disappointment was scarce, several prominent leaders who have maintained warm relations with Trump’s administration kept silent.

That included President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he would wait “until all the issues are resolved.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose Twitter profile photo shows him sitting beside Trump, described Biden as a friend of Israel and said he looked forward to working with him and Harris to “strength the special alliance” between their countries. In a separate statement, he thanked Trump for raising U.S.-Israeli relations to “unprecedented heights.”

Many people, particularly in nations with turbulent politics, took Biden’s win as improving the outlook for respect of democracy.

Among them was Tanzanian opposition leader Zitto Kabwe, who was arrested and charged with terrorism-related offenses after his country’s bruising presidential election.

“This victory symbolizes the hope for democracy at a time when many other parts of the world are seeing that light diminishing,” Kabwe said.

The outcome inspired disbelief in Slovenia, the homeland of first lady Melania Trump. Prime Minister Janez Jansa was the only leader who congratulated Trump even before all votes were counted and showed support after Biden’s win was announced.

___

AP journalists around the world contributed to this report.

Marianne Hoenow from Connecticut in the US celebrates the victory of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in front of the Brandenbug Gate next to the United States embassy in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States on Saturday, positioning himself to lead a nation gripped by the historic pandemic and a confluence of economic and social turmoil. (Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber

A screen shows a broadcast of President-elect Joe Biden speaking Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 at the Shinjuku shopping district in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato) Credit: Kiichiro Sato Credit: Kiichiro Sato

Residents read a copy of their local paper in the town of Ballina, North West of Ireland, the ancestral home of President elect Joe Biden, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Biden was elected Saturday as the 46th president of the United States, defeating President Donald Trump in an election that played out against the backdrop of a pandemic, its economic fallout and a national reckoning on racism. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison) Credit: Peter Morrison Credit: Peter Morrison

A TV screen showing President-elect Joe Biden speaking, at a downtown street in Hong Kong, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu

A TV screen showing President-elect Joe Biden speaking, at a restaurant in Hong Kong, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu

Copies of newspapers show the U.S. presidential election reports on their front pages before they get delivered to households in New Delhi, India, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) Credit: Manish Swarup Credit: Manish Swarup

A member of the Madame Tussauds studios team places a set of golf clubs next to a wax figure of US President Donald Trump which has been re-dressed in golf wear following the 2020 US presidential election, in London, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Joe Biden was elected Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 as the 46th president of the United States, defeating President Donald Trump in an election that played out against the backdrop of a pandemic, its economic fallout and a national reckoning on racism. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP) Credit: Jonathan Brady Credit: Jonathan Brady

A worker puts up an advertising billboard for a recruiting company, featuring what resembles US President Donald Trump, in Zagreb, Croatia, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic) Credit: Darko Bandic Credit: Darko Bandic

Joe Blewitt, a cousin of US Presidential candidate Joe Biden, and his wife Deirdre celebrate in anticipation of the results of the US election as Biden edges closer to victory over Donald Trump, at a mural of Biden in his ancestral home of Ballina, Co. Mayo, Ireland, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison) Credit: Peter Morrison Credit: Peter Morrison

Women dance to celebrate the victory of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in front of the Brandenbug Gate next to the United States embassy in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States on Saturday, positioning himself to lead a nation gripped by the historic pandemic and a confluence of economic and social turmoil. (Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber

A member of the Madame Tussauds studios team adjusts a wax figure of US President Donald Trump which has been re-dressed in golf wear following the 2020 US presidential election, in London, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Joe Biden was elected Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 as the 46th president of the United States, defeating President Donald Trump in an election that played out against the backdrop of a pandemic, its economic fallout and a national reckoning on racism. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP) Credit: Jonathan Brady Credit: Jonathan Brady

Catherine Hallahan waits for the celebrations to start in Ballina, North West of Ireland Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Ballina is the ancestral home of US Presidential candidate Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison) Credit: Peter Morrison Credit: Peter Morrison

A man hangs a US flag up in the town of Ballina, North West of Ireland, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Ballina is the ancestral home of US President elect Joe Biden. Biden was elected Saturday as the 46th president of the United States, defeating President Donald Trump in an election that played out against the backdrop of a pandemic, its economic fallout and a national reckoning on racism. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison) Credit: Peter Morrison Credit: Peter Morrison

A man puts bunting up in the town of Ballina, the ancestral home of Joe Biden, in North West of Ireland, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Biden was elected Saturday as the 46th president of the United States, defeating President Donald Trump in an election that played out against the backdrop of a pandemic, its economic fallout and a national reckoning on racism. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison) Credit: Peter Morrison Credit: Peter Morrison

A screen shows live broadcast of President-elect Joe Biden speaking Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 at the Shinjuku shopping district in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato) Credit: Kiichiro Sato Credit: Kiichiro Sato

Malayalam language newspapers that have as the main front page news, President-elect Joe Biden's win in the U.S. presidential election are displayed for sale between bottles of candies at a roadside shop in Kochi, Kerala state, India, Sunday, Nov.8, 2020. (AP Photo/R S Iyer) Credit: R S Iyer Credit: R S Iyer