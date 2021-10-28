World faces shortage of syringes as COVID vaccine doses rise

Overall, the modeling “shows a sizeable gap now,” he said.

The syringe shortage is already complicating COVID-19 vaccination efforts in Rwanda, which has been receiving COVID-19 vaccines with a “very short shelf life” of sometimes a month or two before expiration dates, Sabin Nsanzimana with the Rwanda Biomedical Center told reporters.

“You have to get these syringes in a short timeline,” he said, “otherwise you have vaccines expiring in your hands.”

Health officials said another complication is that the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19, used widely across Africa, requires a new and different syringe. There is no global stockpile for the new auto-disposable syringe, and the market for them is “tight and extremely competitive,” the WHO said.

The African continent has few syringe manufacturers and none that make the Pfizer one, the WHO said.

COVID-19 vaccine donations to African countries are now surpassing syringe availability, and countries in some cases are having to source syringes separately, WHO vaccination official Phionah Atuhebwe told reporters. “Without a plan, we should be in big trouble.”

African health officials say the African continent is seeing a downward trend in new COVID-19 cases and deaths over the past month, but Moeti warned that another increase could come around the approaching holiday season.

The African continent has had more than 8.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, including more than 218,000 deaths.

