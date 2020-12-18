World court to intervene in Guyana-Venezuela border dispute

In an otherwise deeply divided, socialist-run country, Venezuela’s longstanding claim is a rare source of national unity. The eastern region, which makes up 40% of modern day Guyana, has for generations been referred to on Venezuelan maps as a “reclamation zone” denoted with diagonal lines.

Adding to the intrigue was ExxonMobil’s discovery of massive amounts of oil in offshore fields that intersect with Venezuela’s claim. The deep-water discovery is expected to boost Exxon’s production by a whopping 750,000 barrels per day by 2025 and quickly transform Guyana, an impoverished country of 800,000, into a major oil power.

The world court's president, Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf, said Friday that "the court concludes that it has jurisdiction to entertain Guyana’s claims concerning the validity of the 1899 award ... and the related question of the definitive settlement of the land boundary dispute between the territory of the parties.”

____

Associated Press writer Joshua Goodman in Miami contributed to this story.