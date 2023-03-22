World Bank puts cost of rebuilding Ukraine at $411 billion

The assessment was carried out by the government of Ukraine, the World Bank Group, the European Commission and the United Nations. The findings are meant to guide planning for financing and carrying out what is an ongoing recovery effort in Ukraine.

The report said it was essential to keep Ukraine's government and private business and recovery efforts going even as bombs fall and fighting persists. Postponing rebuilding and support “risks settling into a situation of low or no growth and facing huge social challenges once the war ends,” it said.

Ukraine's energy sector has seen the greatest surge in damage recently, as a result of Russia's targeted strikes on the electrical grid and other energy hubs during the winter. Total damage to the energy sector is now five times greater than it was last summer, the World Bank said.

Longer term, the officials estimated a cost in the trillions of dollars to Ukraine's economy just from the many ways the war has interrupted education. That includes the more than 2 million children estimated to have fled the country.

___

This version corrects that the World Bank has confirmed 461 children killed in the war, not 465.

Credit: AP Credit: AP