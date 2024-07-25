BreakingNews
Diners should beware of bones in ‘boneless’ chicken, Supreme Court majority rules

Workers at GM seat supplier in Missouri reach tentative agreement, end strike

The union representing workers at Lear Corp.’s Missouri plant that makes seats for General Motors vehicles says it has reached a tentative agreement with the company, ending a strike that was in its fourth day

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By The Associated Press
Updated 11 minutes ago
X

The union representing workers a Lear Corp. plant in Missouri that makes seats for General Motors vehicles said Thursday it reached a tentative agreement with the company, ending a strike that was in its fourth day.

About 480 workers at Lear Corp. in Wentzville who walked out at midnight Sunday are back at work. They are represented by United Auto Workers union.

“The tentative agreement reached by UAW Local 282 proves, once again, that when workers come together, fighting for fair pay, benefits and working conditions, corporate greed can be beat,” UAW Region 4 Director Brandon Campbell said.

The strike brought production to a standstill Monday at the GM plant in Wentzville, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) west of St. Louis, where the Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon midsize trucks, along with the Chevrolet Express and GMC Savana full-size vans are made.

Speaking to Wall Street analysts Thursday, Tim Brumbaugh, Lear Corp.'s vice president, investor relations said GM is “back to building vehicles this morning, so we couldn’t be more happy for GM and our employees down in Wentzville.”

About 4,600 employees work at the Wentzville GM plant.

In Other News
1
Harris says she wants original plan for debate with Trump
2
Spicy dispute over the origins of Flamin' Hot Cheetos winds up in court
3
NASA says no return date yet for astronauts and troubled Boeing capsule...
4
Dylan Cease throws second no-hitter in San Diego Padres history, 3-0...
5
Man dies at 27 from heat exposure at a Georgia prison, lawsuit says
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top