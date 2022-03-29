Work starts to free Ever Forward stranded in Chesapeake Bay

If the ship is not refloated Tuesday, dredging will start again and a second attempt will be made Sunday, officials said. If both attempts at freeing the ship are unsuccessful, the removal of containers will have to begin, according to a marine safety information bulletin.
The Coast Guard has said they have not yet determined what caused the Ever Forward to run aground. The ship ran aground outside the shipping channel and has not been blocking navigation, unlike last year’s high-profile grounding in the Suez Canal of its sister vessel, the Ever Given, which disrupted the global supply chain for days.
Caption
People sit on a park as they watch tugboats, top left, use lines to pull the container ship Ever Forward, top right, which ran aground in the Chesapeake Bay, as crews began to attempt to refloat the ship, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Pasadena, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Credit: Julio Cortez
Caption
People sit on a park as they watch tugboats, top left, use lines to pull the container ship Ever Forward, top right, which ran aground in the Chesapeake Bay, as crews began to attempt to refloat the ship, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Pasadena, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Credit: Julio Cortez
Credit: Julio Cortez
Caption
The tugboat Atlantic Enterprise, left, uses a line to pull the container ship Ever Forward, which ran aground in the Chesapeake Bay, as crews began to attempt to refloat the ship, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Pasadena, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Credit: Julio Cortez
Caption
The tugboat Atlantic Enterprise, left, uses a line to pull the container ship Ever Forward, which ran aground in the Chesapeake Bay, as crews began to attempt to refloat the ship, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Pasadena, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Credit: Julio Cortez
Credit: Julio Cortez
Caption
A man looks on from a pier as tugboats use lines to pull the container ship Ever Forward, which ran aground in the Chesapeake Bay, as crews began to attempt to refloat the ship, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Pasadena, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Credit: Julio Cortez
Caption
A man looks on from a pier as tugboats use lines to pull the container ship Ever Forward, which ran aground in the Chesapeake Bay, as crews began to attempt to refloat the ship, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Pasadena, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Credit: Julio Cortez
Credit: Julio Cortez
Caption
People sit on a park as they watch crews work to refloat the container ship Ever Forward, which ran aground in the Chesapeake Bay, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Pasadena, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Credit: Julio Cortez
Caption
People sit on a park as they watch crews work to refloat the container ship Ever Forward, which ran aground in the Chesapeake Bay, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Pasadena, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Credit: Julio Cortez
Credit: Julio Cortez
Caption
Crews dredge near the container ship Ever Forward in efforts to free it after it ran aground off the coast near Pasadena, Md., Monday, March 21, 2022. The ship isn't blocking navigation in the channel, unlike last year's high-profile grounding in the Suez Canal of its sister vessel, the Ever Given, which disrupted the global supply chain for days. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Credit: Julio Cortez
Caption
Crews dredge near the container ship Ever Forward in efforts to free it after it ran aground off the coast near Pasadena, Md., Monday, March 21, 2022. The ship isn't blocking navigation in the channel, unlike last year's high-profile grounding in the Suez Canal of its sister vessel, the Ever Given, which disrupted the global supply chain for days. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Credit: Julio Cortez
Credit: Julio Cortez
Caption
Crews dredge near the container ship Ever Forward in efforts to free it after it ran aground off the coast near Pasadena, Md., Monday, March 21, 2022. The ship isn't blocking navigation in the channel, unlike last year's high-profile grounding in the Suez Canal of its sister vessel, the Ever Given, which disrupted the global supply chain for days. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Credit: Julio Cortez
Caption
Crews dredge near the container ship Ever Forward in efforts to free it after it ran aground off the coast near Pasadena, Md., Monday, March 21, 2022. The ship isn't blocking navigation in the channel, unlike last year's high-profile grounding in the Suez Canal of its sister vessel, the Ever Given, which disrupted the global supply chain for days. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Credit: Julio Cortez
Credit: Julio Cortez
Caption
A tugboat, bottom, travels near a barge as crews try to dredge near the container ship Ever Forward, which ran aground in the Chesapeake Bay, near Pasadena, Md., Monday, March 21, 2022, in Pasadena. The ship isn't blocking navigation in the channel, unlike last year's high-profile grounding in the Suez Canal of its sister vessel, the Ever Given, which disrupted the global supply chain for days. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Credit: Julio Cortez
Caption
A tugboat, bottom, travels near a barge as crews try to dredge near the container ship Ever Forward, which ran aground in the Chesapeake Bay, near Pasadena, Md., Monday, March 21, 2022, in Pasadena. The ship isn't blocking navigation in the channel, unlike last year's high-profile grounding in the Suez Canal of its sister vessel, the Ever Given, which disrupted the global supply chain for days. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Credit: Julio Cortez
Credit: Julio Cortez