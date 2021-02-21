Woods recovering from back surgery and hopes for Masters

“I'm feeling fine,” Woods said. “I'm a little bit stiff. I have one more MRI scheduled so that we'll see if the annulus (fibrosus) is scarred over finally and see if I can start doing more activities. But still in the gym, still doing the mundane stuff that you have to do for rehab, the little things before I can start gravitating towards something a little more."

Woods has not played since he joined 11-year-old Charlie at the PNC Challenge a few days before his surgery.