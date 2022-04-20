Woodruff dominates, Brewers beat Pirates for 3-game sweep

Tellez hit a two-run homer in Tuesday's win.

Keller held Milwaukee to one run on four hits in 5⅓ innings, striking out seven. He had given up eight earned runs in 7⅔ innings in his first two starts.

Keston Hiura extended Milwaukee’s lead to 4-0 with a three-run homer in the seventh. His 400-foot shot to the opposite field in right came off Miguel Yajure.

Since 2019, when he entered the big leagues with Milwaukee, Hiura has 11 homers against Pittsburgh, tied with four other players for most in the majors.

Pittsburgh cut the lead to 4-2 in the eighth on a two-run single Ke’Bryan Hayes off Devin Williams.

Pittsburgh scored only five runs in the three-game series.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates: Gamel crashed his back into the wall in left field trying to catch a foul ball by Jace Peterson in the fifth. The ball caromed off Gamel’s glove. He stayed in the game.

Brewers: IF Luis Urías (left quad strain) will play an extended spring game on Thursday in Arizona.

UP NEXT

Pirates: Begin a four-game series Thursday against the Cubs in Chicago. RHP Bryse Wilson (0-0, 5.40 ERA) faces Cubs RHP Mark Leiter Jr. (0-1, 18.90 ERA).

Brewers: Start a three-game set in Philadelphia on Friday. RHP Freddy Peralta (0-1, 11.57 ERA) faces Phillies LHP Ranger Suárez (1-0, 5.87 ERA).

Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez (11) runs the bases after his home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Milwaukee.

Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) flips his bat after striking out against the Milwaukee Brewers during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich (22) reacts after striking out against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the third inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Milwaukee.

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller (23) throws to the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) reacts with Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez (10) after the sixth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates during a baseball game Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Milwaukee.