Women's World Cup greets its 1 millionth ticketholder as sales approach 1.7 million

Nation & World
2 hours ago
A Colorado woman has become the 1 millionth ticketholder to attend a game at the Women’s World Cup being co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand

SYDNEY (AP) — A Colorado woman has been recognized as the 1 millionth ticketholder to attend a game at the Women's World Cup being co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

Soccer’s world governing body on Tuesday said Rebecca Sheely had the milestone ticket when she went to Auckland’s Eden Park to watch the defending champion U.S. team hold on for a 0-0 draw with Portugal.

FIFA said total ticket sales have almost reached 1.7 million. The tournament has already broken attendance records for a Women's World Cup.

The previous mark was around 1.35 million who attended a 52-game tournament in Canada in 2015. The 2023 edition has been expanded to 32 teams and will include 64 matches.

Rebecca Sheely and her daughter, Janelle, said they'd been following the U.S. women's team at the last three World Cups and had tickets all the way to the final.

The opening games on July 20 set records for women's soccer matches in both co-host countries. The crowd at New Zealand's upset win over Norway set a new national mark of 42,137. Australia's 1-0 over Ireland later that day attracted 75,784 at Stadium Australia.

