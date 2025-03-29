Women's NCAA Tournament down to 7 perfect brackets through first half of Sweet 16

All the remaining brackets have Texas, UConn and USC continuing on. Six of the brackets currently at 53-0 have Notre Dame beating TCU on Saturday and one has TCU.

The biggest bracket buster so far was No. 9 seed Indiana's 76-68 win over No. 8 seed Utah in the first round, ending 1.2 million perfect brackets. No. 10 Oregon's 77-73 overtime win over No. 7 Vanderbilt in the first round took out an additional 633,227.

Perfection on the men's side ended last weekend, when the last of 34 million on the NCAA's platform bowed out.

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-womens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness. Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here.