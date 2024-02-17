Women’s hockey-record crowd of 19,285 watches Toronto beat Montreal 3-0 in PWHL

TORONTO (AP) — Kristen Campbell made 30 saves in front of a women’s hockey-record crowd of 19,285 fans at Scotiabank Arena, helping Toronto beat Montreal 3-0 on Friday night in the Professional Women’s Hockey League.

"The Battle on Bay Street” broke the attendance record of 18,013 set at the 2013 world championships in Ottawa, Ontario, for a preliminary round game between Canada and Finland. Minnesota set the previous PWHL mark of 13,316 for its home opener against Montreal on Jan. 6 at Xcel Energy Center.