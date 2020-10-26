Women's groups lead more protests over Poland abortion law

Poland's leaders have also come under criticism from professors at the reputed Jagiellonian University — the country's oldest — who said that announcing such a ruling during a pandemic was an “extreme proof of a lack of responsibility for people's lives.”

In a letter to Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and to President Andrzej Duda, who is infected with the coronavirus, they appealed for a “way out of the situation ... to be urgently found."

Many gynecologists have also criticized the ruling. Maciej Jedrzejko argued that the ban will result in a rise in the number of dangerous, illegal abortions. He said sex education and access to contraceptives are the best way to limit the number of abortions.

The ruling by the government-controlled court overturned a hard-won compromise on the 1993 law that even then was one of Europe's strictest abortion regulations.

After the ruling, abortion is allowed in Poland only when the pregnancy threatens the woman's health or is the result of rape or incest.

European Parliament lawmaker for the conservative ruling team, Patryk Jaki, who is the father of a child with Down Syndrome, tweeted to say that abortions can also eliminate healthy children “because you rarely are 100% sure.”

Jaki also argued that abortions contributed to the nation's negative birthrate which could be a “threat to Poland's state.”

Health Ministry figures show that 1,110 legal abortions were carried out in Poland in 2019, mostly because of fetal defects. The non-government Federation For Women and Family Planning estimates the number of illegal abortions at between 100,000 -150,000 a year.

According to the Women's Strike group, protesters in almost 50 cities and towns plan to block downtown traffic later Monday with cars, bikes, or by just walking.

The group says that forcing women to carry through pregnancies involving fetuses with severe defects will result in their unnecessary physical and mental suffering.

Group leader Marta Lempart said there will also be a strike Wednesday and a protest march Friday in Warsaw, the seat of the government, the constitutional court and the right-wing ruling Law and Justice party behind the court’s decision.

On Sunday, protests against the new abortion law were held in and around churches in Poland.

People protest against imposing further restrictions on abortion law in front of the Presidential palace in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

People protest against imposing further restrictions on abortion law in front of the Presidential palace in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

People protest against imposing further restrictions on abortion law in front of the Warsaw Curia in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Members of a far-right organization and police remove women from a church where they were protesting church support for tightening Poland's already restrictive abortion law in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Poland constitutional court issued a ruling on Thursday that further restricts abortion rights in Poland, triggering four straight days of protests across Poland.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)