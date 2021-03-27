Women, LGBT people and students protest for rights in Turkey

“We will lift police blockades at universities. We will carry through rectorship elections at universities with the participation of all the university’s components, its academics and students,” Aydemir said.

The students and women protesting Saturday also demanded an end to anti-LGBT actions amid growing intolerance from the government and police. The government has said one of the reasons Turkey pulled out of the Istanbul Convention is because it thinks the treaty attempts to “normalize homosexuality.”

Twelve students were detained this week for unfurling rainbow flags at Bogazici University, and dozens more were held Friday outside an Istanbul courthouse while demonstrating in support of their peers. A majority of them were later released.

“Unfortunately in Turkey today, if you are an LGBTI person or a woman, it’s very difficult for justice to be on your side,” Busra Cabuk, 23, said. “I” stands for intersex in the context of LGBT rights.

“This is why we are worried and we are scared, but we are making noise to not give up on our rights," said Cabuk, who wore a rainbow mask. "This is why we are here as many women and LGBTI-pluses.”

Associated Press writer Zeynep Bilginsoy contributed.

Turkish police officers scuffle with protesters during a demonstration in Istanbul, Saturday, March 27, 2021, against Turkey's withdrawal from Istanbul Convention, an international accord designed to protect women from violence. The Istanbul Convention states that men and women have equal rights and obliges national authorities to take steps to prevent gender-based violence against women, to protect victims and to prosecute perpetrators. Conservative groups and some officials from Turkeys President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's Islamic-oriented ruling party take issue with these terms, saying they promote homosexuality. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) Credit: Emrah Gurel Credit: Emrah Gurel

A protester holds a placard during a demonstration in Istanbul, Saturday, March 27, 2021, against Turkey's withdrawal from Istanbul Convention, an international accord designed to protect women from violence. The Istanbul Convention states that men and women have equal rights and obliges national authorities to take steps to prevent gender-based violence against women, to protect victims and to prosecute perpetrators. Conservative groups and some officials from Turkeys President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's Islamic-oriented ruling party take issue with these terms, saying they promote homosexuality. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) Credit: Emrah Gurel Credit: Emrah Gurel

