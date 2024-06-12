Woman with gun taken into custody after standoff at FBI building in Seattle, authorities say

The woman did not gain access to the lobby and was taken into custody following negotiations with law enforcement.

No one was hurt during the incident. The woman’s identity was not immediately released.

The FBI has reported an uptick in the number of threats against bureau personnel and facilities in the last few years. A man armed with an AR-15 rifle and a nail gun tried to breach the FBI’s Cincinnati field office in 2022 and was killed hours later after a standoff with authorities.

And in August, a man rammed a barricade at an FBI office in Atlanta and then tried to follow an FBI employee into the secure parking lot on foot.